SAPD: Gunfire sprayed along East Side street most likely meant for 1 home

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police believe three gunmen who opened fire in an East Side neighborhood early Wednesday most likely had one specific target in mind.

According to a police report, one home in the 400 block of South Olive seemed to be the target the gunmen wanted to hit.

The home, which no one was inside at the time, was left with bullet holes in doors, walls and windows.

However, some of the gunfire also hit some unintended targets as far as a half-block away.

In a home next door, a 67-year-old man was shot in his ankle as he slept in bed.

Man hit by stray bullet while sleeping in bed

Police said he was stable as he was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

This home, which police believe was the intended target, took the most hits. No one was home. (KSAT 12 News)

In another home down the street, a family with six children escaped injury when bullets shattered their window.

The police report said three gunmen, one armed with a rifle and the others with handguns, stood at the intersection of South Olive and Dakota and opened fire.

Officers later found shell casings along a two-block stretch of the neighborhood.

Police also recovered the rifle that they said the gunmen tossed onto a driveway as they escaped.

Police did not release a description of the shooters but said they were last seen driving off in a car.