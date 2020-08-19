Man hit by stray bullet while sleeping in bed

SAN ANTONIO – A man is being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound in his ankle that he suffered while sleeping inside his East Side home.

San Antonio police responded to a call about the shooting in the 400 block of S. Olive Street shortly before 1 am. Wednesday.

They said they found shell casings in the street and determined that several homes, including the one where the man was shot, had been hit by stray bullets.

According to officers at the scene, the gunfire most likely was meant for a different home on the street which they have visited several times.

They say no one was inside that targeted home at the time.

Police said there were three shooters in all who took aim from a nearby street corner.

They said they found a rifle involved in the shooting in the driveway of one home.

Officers believe the shooters tossed it as they ran away.

They say the two other men were armed with handguns.

All three ultimately escaped in a car.