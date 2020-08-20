SAPD: Man walks behind counter, steals crates loaded with cartons of cigarettes

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a local convenience store on the city’s North Side.

The robbery occurred July 18 around 11:40 a.m. at a Circle K in the 3800 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from East Hildebrand Avenue.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the store and went behind the counter and took crates loaded with cartons of cigarettes.

Police said an employee tried to stop the man but he forced his way past them, causing minor injury.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.