Authorities in Colorado City searching for abducted 14-month-old boy

COLORADO CITY, Texas – Colorado City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-month-old and a 28-year-old man in connection to his abduction.

Police are looking for Klay Guzman and Matthew Guzman and issued an AMBER Alert Friday, Aug. 21.

Klay is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said Matthew also has black hair, brown eyes and is five feet, 10 inches tall.

Matthew Guzman was last seen driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate that reads, “HKB4110.” He was last heard from in Colorado City, according to police.

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Colorado City PD at 325-728-5294.

RELATED: AMBER Alert for 5 South Texas children canceled