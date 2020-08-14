South Texas parents wanted in abduction of their 5 children; AMBER Alert issued

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – Five children ranging in age from 11 months to 10-years-old were abducted by their parents the same day Child Protection Services was to take custody from them, officials with the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday for Jayden Lopez, 11-months; Jordan Lopez, 4; Ruben Lopez Jr., 7; Jolyne Lopez, 9; and Justine Lopez, 10.

Their biological parents, Ruben Lopez, 29, and Roxanne Fuentes, 31, with the help of an aunt who was visiting from St. Paul, Minnesota, went to a relative’s house in Crystal City on Monday and took the children, sheriff’s officials said. The relative is believed to have been involved in the abduction as well, officials said.

They are believed to be headed to St. Paul, where the aunt lives, sheriff’s officials said.

CPS officials were going to take custody of the children because of the parent’s involvement with drugs, sheriff’s officials said.

The alert was not issued until Friday because a relative got a hold of the parents, who assured them that they would be returning. They never did, officials said.

The children, parents and aunt are traveling in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plate MKV2702.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.