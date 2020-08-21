Consumer Reports: To make the smoothest smoothie, some assembly is required

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to whip up the perfect home smoothie in a blender, don’t even think about just tossing in all of the ingredients. Proper assembly is required for a great smoothie!

To help your blender work at peak performance, Consumer Reports says this is the optimal order of things:

Liquid first. Start with about a cup. It will create a vortex that helps pull down the other ingredients. Next, come the leafy greens and herbs. Then add seeds or nuts. Soft foods like nut butters, yogurt or tofu follow. Then come the fresh fruits and veggies. The top layer should have heavier frozen fruits. They help push the ingredients down toward the blades. The frozen stuff creates body and oomph. Start the blender on low and increase to full speed for at least one minute. While mixing, add powders, fiber or collagen. For a frostier drink, add a few ice cubes at the end. Finally, enjoy it!

But here’s a caveat, you will need to reverse the order in a personal blender because you will flip it over.

If you need a new blender, CR recommends the Vitamix Professional Series 750 for $550. But for less than half that price, they also recommend the Dash Chef Series Digital for $200.