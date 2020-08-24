Recall Roundup: Recalled peaches linked to nationwide salmonella outbreak

Peach Recall

SAN ANTONIO – Before you bite into that fresh, juicy peach, check to see if it’s part of an expanded recall.

Prima Wawona of Fresno, California, has recalled bagged and individual peaches sold at supermarkets because of a nationwide salmonella outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak that has sickened 68 people in nine states so far.

Initially, the California Peach company recalled bagged peaches sold from June 1 through Aug. 19 that were sold under various brand names, including Wawona, Prima and Organic Marketside.

Later, the recall included peaches sold loose or in bulk between June 1 and August 3.

While it is likely that those peaches may have already been consumed, they may still be in home freezers.

The recalled peaches were sold at various supermarkets nationwide, including Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs and Targets in Texas. H-E-B says its produce has not been impacted by the recall.

If you have peaches from Prima Wawona or do not know where they came from, the FDA urges you to throw them out. For more information on the recall, click here.

-----------------

Bike Helmet Recall

Recently, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced recalls of some children’s products.

Woom Bikes U.S.A. of Austin recalled children’s bike helmets because they fail to meet federal standards and may not protect from head injury. Only the size small sold from December 2018 through July 2019 are included.

-----------------

Stroller Recall

Thule recalled 4,000 of its Sleek Strollers because the handlebars can come off. They are high-end strollers sold at Buy Buy Baby, REI and Amazon since July 2018. For more information and to contact the company, click here.

-----------------

Water Gun Recall

Hasbro recalled nearly 53,000 Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 and XP Water blasters sold at Target. According to the company’s recall, the ink used on the water toys exceeds federal limits for lead, which can cause health problems for children if ingested. The water guns were sold from March through July. Families are urged to contact Hasbro and make a return for a refund. For more information, click here.

