Zoom is down in San Antonio-area as businesses, students lean on virtual meetings, classes

SAN ANTONIO – The popular video conferencing app Zoom is reporting issues nationwide, including some areas of San Antonio.

It comes as students start the academic year virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zoom website states that officials “have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars” and that they are working to fix the issue.

Popular website Downdetector.com shows San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas as having issues with users trying access the Zoom website.

Zoom isn’t the only website experiencing issues on what is many student’s first day back at school.

Students with San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District are having issues logging in as well. Officials with the district said the MyNISD portal is currently down. Read more on that here.

According to Zoom’s status page, there appear to be partial outages with Zoom meetings, video webinars, web portals and web clients. Users are reporting issues with joining meetings and webinars.

“We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue,” Zoom officials said.