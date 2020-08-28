102ºF

1 Kirby firefighter charged, another injured after being ’clocked in the face’ over politics, affidavit states

Joshua Gonzales, 29, has been charged with assault causing bodily injury

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Google Street View image of the Kirby Fire Department Fire station. (Google Street View)

An argument between two Kirby firefighters over voting quickly escalated and ended with one of them being “clocked in the face” and taken to an emergency room, according to a report from the Kirby Police Department.

Joshua Gonzales, 29, has been charged over the incident with assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, according to booking records. He was booked Friday, Aug. 28.

Investigators said the incident happened at the fire station Wednesday, Aug. 26. The affidavit states the victim claimed he told Gonzales he was “being a dumb a** for not voting,” which lead to Gonzales punching him in the face.

The victim was then taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment. He was also kept overnight for observation, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, several Kirby Fire Department employees were present during the assault, but only two witnessed the incident.

Bond has not yet been set for Gonzales, according to booking records.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

