Man shot by neighbor during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his neighbor during an argument Thursday night.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 8100 block of Academic Post, not far from Bandera Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the two men, both in their 30s, were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the shoulder.

Police said the shooter fled in a blue car and is still at-large.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not disclose what the argument was about.