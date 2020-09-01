BCSO: 2 men arrested, 11 kilos of methamphetamine seized in bust

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit seized over 11 kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Monday, according to a news release. The drugs carry an estimated street value of $550,000.

The traffic stop happened near Wurzbach Parkway and Exchange Parkway. During the stop, the sheriff’s office said deputies discovered a cardboard box containing the drugs.

Rodger Hernandez, 42, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

Through the course of the investigation, BCSO said it secured and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5100 Block of Flipper Drive.

BCSO, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force D54 and Live Oak K9 Unit, removed a small amount of methamphetamine, a weapon and $3,517 in cash from the residence.

Jay Haggard, 34, was also arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, BCSO said.

According to BCSO, Haggard and Hernandez are documented gang members and Hernandez is currently on federal probation for a previous drug-related conviction.