Poteet police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect

POTEET, Texas – Police are looking for an 18-year-old murder suspect in Poteet.
Ashton Garcia, 18, is accused in the shooting death of 41-year-old John Martin Alaniz.
Crime Spree suspect surrenders after being holed up in barn in Atascosa County
Alaniz died Sunday after he was shot at a home in the 100 block of Avenue H in Poteet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atascosa County Crime Stoppers at 830-769-2255.
On August 30, 2020, at approximately 10:04 pm, Poteet Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 blk of Ave H in the...Posted by Poteet Police Department on Monday, August 31, 2020