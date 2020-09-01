Poteet police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect

POTEET, Texas – Police are looking for an 18-year-old murder suspect in Poteet.

Ashton Garcia, 18, is accused in the shooting death of 41-year-old John Martin Alaniz.

Alaniz died Sunday after he was shot at a home in the 100 block of Avenue H in Poteet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atascosa County Crime Stoppers at 830-769-2255.