18-wheeler crash closes northbound lanes of I-35 at Laredo Street

Emergency crews called just before 4:30 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

18-wheeler accident on northbound I-35 near Laredo Street.
18-wheeler accident on northbound I-35 near Laredo Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash has shutdown the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Laredo Street early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m.

According to police, the 18-wheeler is blocking all lanes of traffic. Police now advise using an alternate route if at all possible. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

traffic alert graphic
traffic alert graphic (KSAT)

