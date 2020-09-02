Padre Island National Seashore reopening Malaquite Beach campgrounds

Additional campgrounds at the Padre Island National Seashore will reopen on Friday after being closed for months.

The national seashore on Wednesday announced both Malaquite and Bird Island Basin campgrounds will reopen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The overnight fees for Malaquite Beach will be $14, and the overnight fees for Bird Island will be $8 per night.

Both campgrounds have been closed since the spring due to COVID-19, storm damage and construction projects, according to Charles Lassiter, chief of interpretation and education and public information officer for the park.

They had originally closed to encourage social distancing, he said. Over the summer, the shoreline at Bird Island Basin was stabilized due to damage from Hurricane Harvey, and water lines and a lift station were repaired at Malaquite Beach.

“Cleanup and repairs from Hurricane Hanna caused some delay in the project work and being able to reopen a little sooner,” he said.

The park previously allowed primitive camping on North and South beaches and overnight parking at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp following Hurricane Hanna.

