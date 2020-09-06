Bexar County, San Antonio reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related hospitalizations are continuing on a downward trend in San Antonio, according to numbers provided by the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Health officials announced 47,315 total COVID-19 cases and 893 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 131 new cases. Twenty new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 157.

According to COVID-19 numbers posted on the city’s website, a total of 317 patients are hospitalized, 145 are in the intensive care unit and 81 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.