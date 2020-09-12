Bexar County ME’s Office identifies victim of South Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a South Side shooting.

Jake Daniels Selph, 21, died from a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced deceased at the Brooke Army Medical Center.

The shooting happened Friday evening in the 300 block of W. Mitchell Street.

Two men gathered near a park by W. Mitchell and King Roger when the shooting broke out, officials said. The suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

After arriving on scene, officers found Selph in the eastbound lane of W. Mitchell with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken from the scene to BAMC where he later succumbed to his injury.

The gunman is in his 20s or 30s and the search for him is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates to this article as they become available.

More from KSAT:

Juvenile victim hospitalized after shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say

Victim of South Side shooting dies from injuries, San Antonio police say