O’Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center to host job fair on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a local job opportunity, then check this out!

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center will be hosting a job fair next week for potential new employees.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the center located at 17269 Lookout Road in Selma, Texas.

The distribution center is hoping to provide career opportunities for San Antonians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokesperson for the distribution center.

