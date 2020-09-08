About 125 positions up for grabs in hospital’s virtual job fair

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you currently looking for a new job?

If you want to help people from the role of a health care position -- which comes with great benefits and opportunities to advance -- the San Antonio State Hospital is hosting a virtual Facebook Live job fair, set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

San Antonio State Hospital (SASH) is looking for responsible job seekers who would like to find a new career with competitive salaries and benefits at a place where individuals can be trained and have plenty of growth opportunities, hospital officials said.

“Many of those positions don’t require experience because we are going to provide that training for the positions,” said Cecilia Monreal, staff services officer for SASH. "We also have support services that we are always looking to fill vacancies in those departments, such as environmental services.”

According to the hospital, there are about 125 positions available for people’s immediate hire -- many of these jobs not requiring specific experience; for example, psychiatric nursing assistants.

Open positions include: licensed vocational nurse, financial examiner, administrative assistant, registered therapist, social worker, accountant, psychologist, security officer, chief nurse executive, cook and staff physician. Employees have about 15 paid holidays per year.

“We have something for almost anyone looking for a new career,” a representative for SASH said. "The state of Texas has amazing benefits, like free medical, two retirement plans, plus affordable option plans like dental and life insurance.”

The San Antonio State Hospital is an in-patient psychiatric hospital with complete psychiatric and rehabilitative services. To apply for a position, click or tap here.