BCSO: Detention deputy prevents inmate’s suicide, marking 2nd suicide attempt in 6 days

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County detention deputy is being credited for saving a life after an inmate’s alleged suicide attempt at the adult detention center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened early Sunday morning. The inmate, 35, has been in custody since Sept. 1 on a felony charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened as a deputy was conducting an observation check. That’s when the deputy found the inmate attempting to commit suicide, according to officials.

The deputy went into the inmates' cell and began performing life-saving measures before more deputies and staff assisted in the response.

The inmate was taken to University Hospital for further treatment. According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate is currently in stable condition.

On Sept. 7, another inmate was rushed to an area hospital following a separate suicide attempt at the facility. As of late last week, that inmate survived the suicide attempt and was in stable condition at University Hospital.

The BCSO Internal Affairs, Public Integrity, and the Criminal Investigations Division are conducting an investigation into this incident.

