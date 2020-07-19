BCSO: 37-year-old inmate dies of suicide, despite deputy’s intervention

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 37-year-old Bexar County inmate died from a suicide attempt at the detention center, despite a deputy’s efforts to save her, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to deputies.

A deputy discovered the inmate’s suicide attempt and took quick action by using a cutting tool “designed for suicide attempts” and began lifesaving measures while also calling for assistance, the BCSO said.

The inmate succumbed to her injuries at 10:38 a.m., officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy conducted more checks than what is required and discovered the inmate attempting to commit suicide within 30 minutes of the last face-to-face observation check.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification to her family.

The BCSO said she was booked Thursday, July 16, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.

