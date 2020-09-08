85ºF

Bexar County Jail inmate rushed to hospital following suicide attempt

Inmate transported to University Hospital in stable condition

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate was hospitalized Monday night following a suicide attempt, sheriff’s officials said.

A detention deputy around 7:20 p.m. was alerted that an inmate was trying to commit suicide, officials said. The deputy declared a medical emergency and began performing life-saving measures.

Jail medical staff and first responders from the San Antonio Fire Department took over and transported the man to University Hospital in stable condition.

The inmate has been held in the jail since Saturday on a charge of injury to the elderly -- bodily injury, officials said.

