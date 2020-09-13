92ºF

Local News

Bexar County, San Antonio reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hospitalizations are still trending downward, numbers indicate

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, san antonio, Ron Nirenberg, Nelson Wolff
Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related hospitalizations are still trending downward in San Antonio and Bexar County, numbers indicate.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials reported 48,198 total COVID-19 cases and 992 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 124 new cases.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 143, as of Friday.

One new death was reported today.

According to numbers on the city’s website, 260 patients are hospitalized, 110 are in the intensive care unit and 55 are on ventilators. There are 15% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: