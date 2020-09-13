Bexar County, San Antonio reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, one death

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related hospitalizations are still trending downward in San Antonio and Bexar County, numbers indicate.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials reported 48,198 total COVID-19 cases and 992 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 124 new cases.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 143, as of Friday.

One new death was reported today.

According to numbers on the city’s website, 260 patients are hospitalized, 110 are in the intensive care unit and 55 are on ventilators. There are 15% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.