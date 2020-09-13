Man hospitalized after shooting, being involved in multi-vehicle crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man got shot in the leg before trying to make an escape from police and crashing into four vehicles on I-35, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5 p.m., Saturday afternoon on I-35 near Buffalo and West Gerald.

Police said the man got into an argument at a car lot before another man shot him in the leg. The victim then got into his vehicle, drove in reverse down an I-35 access road and onto the highway near Southcross.

He then hit four vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, according to officials.

The man was transported to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries. No other injuries were reported.

There is currently one person of interest in custody at this time, police said.

