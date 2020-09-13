‘There’s innocent people out here that are becoming victims’: Family worries for safety after 8-year-old girl shot

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother believes she and her two daughters are living in a danger zone. Her eight-year-old was shot while sitting in the back of a car at a stop sign.

The shooting happened near Bookertee Road and Martin Luther King Drive on Thursday, when she heard a noise.

“I started hearing gunshots and realized I was in the midst of it," she said.

The woman rushed out of the area and parked at a nearby H-E-B store where she asked for help. She said her youngest daughter had been shot several times in the stomach.

The eight-year-old was rushed to a hospital but was able to return home the next day.

However, the mother of two said she and her two daughters now worry when they get into a car.

“Who expects to get shot at stop sign just waiting to turn?”

The shooting happened down the street from where the family lives. The woman believes crime is getting too close to her doorstep.

“It’s getting too close to my home and I’m afraid for my children and the next day, this happened," she said.

According to the Community Crime Map, there have been dozens of murders, aggravated assaults, and some homicides since the start of this year.

The woman’s sister said they grew up in the neighborhood which has since become a place of fear for the family.

“With the influx of crime that’s over there, why isn’t there more police presence over there?" she said.

She believes there is not enough police patrolling the streets and there are too many residents that are suffering.

“There’s innocent people out here that are becoming victims to senseless crimes," she said.

KSAT reached out to District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and asked if concerns about the area have reached her office. The councilwoman has not responded to our request.

San Antonio police believe the shots fired came from another vehicle, but the investigation is still underway.

