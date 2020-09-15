Origami exhibit opening at the San Antonio Botanical Garden

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden will unveil a new garden exhibit this weekend.

OrigamiintheGarden², which features metals as origami paper art, will open on Saturday with an array of activities.

The opening weekend schedule will include guided and self-guided tours, origami-inspired activities, a cash bar, food prepared by celebrity chef Jason Dady and other food.

The activities will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Storytelling by Sue Kuentz will also take place on Saturday only, according to the Botanical Garden.

OrigamiintheGarden² was created by American artists Jennifer and Kevin Box and is making its Texas debut here in San Antonio. It will last until May 9.

Regular admission rates will apply for opening weekend, including $15 for adults, $13 for students and those with a military ID, and $12 for children 3-13.

