A roundup of social distancing-friendly events, places in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From art to drive-in movie screenings to kayaking, now is the time to head outdoors and see what San Antonio has to offer, even during a pandemic.

Everyday life was turned on its head when the coronavirus crisis hit this city in mid-March, but luckily some outdoor destinations make it easy to social distance rather than be crammed inside an indoor space.

For instance, the Rooftop Cinema Club’s movie showings at Six Flags Fiesta Texas have been a hit for locals missing the big screen, and the lineup continues to expand.

See a list below for some additional social distancing-friendly events and places in San Antonio. Do you have more ideas for places or events that adhere to social distancing guidelines? Let us know in the comments below.

Drive-in at Fiesta Texas

A drive-in theater located outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas is showing a wide-range of movies throughout August — and the majority of it is contactless.

Movies include favorites like “Grease,” “Jurassic Park,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Mean Girls.”

Attendees are allowed to bring their own food and drinks, but a concession stand and other on-site food truck partners will be available.

San Antonio Drive-In at Fiesta Texas adds more dates and movies to lineup

Ticket prices range from $20-$32 per vehicle depending on seating preference and the number of guests. Parking spaces will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Retired and active military can receive a discount.

Guests must watch the movie from within their vehicles, including sitting in the bed of a truck. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets outside the vehicle are not allowed.

Masks are required for going to the restroom or heading to the concession stand.

Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens has resumed in-person events, like Summer Nights, Sips and Sunset, and Salsa Dancing and Tapas.

“This 38-acre urban oasis is the perfect place to physically distance, get some fresh air and connect with nature,” the Botanical Gardens says for its upcoming event, Summer Nights, on Thursday. For this event, visitors can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Attendees will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and it is encouraged that tickets are purchased online. Read more about planning your visit during the COVID-19 age here.

Drive-thru at San Antonio Zoo

Drive-thru sessions are still being held on Fridays and Saturdays in August.

“Load up the car with your small herd and head out to the zoo for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Zoo says online. “Families can get the chance to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort, safety and security of their own vehicle."

The experience includes a guided educational audio tour and curbside options for food and drink.

Ticket prices for non-members are $65, but there’s a $15 discount with the promo code “DRIVE.”

The zoo is open for walk-in visitors 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. Standard admission is $21.99 for adults and $18.99 for children.

Visit San Antonio’s newest, massive art installation

This mural is massive, and brand new.

Volunteers, artists and Centro San Antonio staff painted words that celebrate dark skin in the streets around Travis Park.

On East Pecan, Jefferson and Travis streets, you’ll notice yellow letters that make up San Antonio Poet Laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson’s words: “Jubilant and exuberant is the melanin of our skin. From despair we have arisen.”

It was inspired by other Black Lives Matter artwork seen across the nation following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

There’s still plenty of time to see the street art before it begins to fade out around January 2021.

Go kayaking on the San Antonio River

As Texas began to reopen, so did kayaking outfitters.

Mission Adventure Tours has resumed offering kayaking tours along the San Antonio River — with safety standards in place.

New safety protocols include a maximum of four people, except for families in the same household; advanced reservations recommended; no kayaking classes; and the use of bleach to clean kayaks.

Tours are available in King William and Espada Park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. No guide will be provided.

Mission Adventure Tours also offers bike tours.

Visit a new Texas State Park park or trail

Even with sweltering heat, biking and hiking were major summer bucket-list items for locals wanting to head outdoors.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has reopened parks for day use and with limited camping. Some capacity limits are in place, and reservations are highly recommended.

20 state parks for camping within driving distance of San Antonio

Reservations for overnight stays can be made up to three months in advance.

Social distancing rules include the requirement of face coverings inside buildings, credit cards only, six-foot social distancing, and no groups larger than 10 allowed, except for those within the same household.

For more information about attending Texas State Parks during the pandemic, click here.

For a full list of state parks within driving distance of San Antonio, click here.