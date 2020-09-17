BCSO deputy dishonorably discharged after interfering with 911 call, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is no longer employed with the agency after he was accused of interfering with an emergency call, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Detention Deputy Andrew Phillip Winston, 25, resigned in lieu of termination and was dishonorably discharged Thursday.

Winston’s criminal charge, interference with an emergency telephone call, stemmed from an off-duty incident on Sept. 25, 2018. Specific details about the case were not included in the news release.

Supervisors discovered the charge while conducting an audit.

Winston was placed on administrative leave shortly after the incident before he was reassigned to work in fleet maintenance, where he had no contact with inmates or the public, according to the news release.

The criminal case was handled by the San Antonio Police Department.

“This former employee has to face his legal issues on his own, and won’t be doing that as a member of this agency. Under our Civil Service rules as adopted in 2018, he is not eligible for rehire under any circumstances. This agency will continue to take a strong stance on domestic violence issues whether in the community or within our own ranks.”

