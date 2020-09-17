Man turns self in months after 21-year-old woman found dead in San Marcos, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been arrested months after the fatal shooting of a woman at a San Marcos apartment complex, according to police.

Steven Deshawn Crawford turned himself into the Hays County Jail on Wednesday, San Marcos police said.

Police had been searching for him since Ivoryana Chante Ballard, 21, was found fatally shot on May 30 at the Redpoint Apartments at 650 River Road.

A warrant for Crawford’s arrest was issued by the following day.

SMPD did not release additional information about the case. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.