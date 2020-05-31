Suspect sought in shooting death of 21-year-old San Marcos woman

SAN MARCOS – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said is responsible for the shooting death of a San Marcos woman.

The shooting happened at 6:51 p.m. on Saturday at the Redpoint Apartments in the 600 block of River Road.

Police said they located the victim, deceased in her apartment with gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Ivoryana Chante Ballard, 21, police said.

A murder investigation is underway and police have identified Steven Deshawn Crawford, 21, as a suspect in the case, according to San Marcos police.

Crawford’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but police said this incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

This is the second homicide in San Marcos so far this year, police said.

Anyone with more information on the incident or on Crawford’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dave Campbell at 512-753-2312 or dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.