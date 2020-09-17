Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss reopening Texas, give update on COVID-19 at noon

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is updated here.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to deliver an update to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

A news conference is slated to begin at noon at the Texas State Capitol, and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen will also be in attendance.

The governor’s latest public update comes a day after Texas health officials reported more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 135 new deaths on Wednesday. However, hospitalizations due to the virus continue to decline.

Abbott said last month that the restrictions on bars could be lifted if the state continues to see an improvement in the case count. He said the positivity rate needs to fall “well below” 10% for a sustained period of time before bars can reopen, despite pressure from struggling bar owners and some conservative GOP activists.

The state’s dashboard states the COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 10% on Sept. 1.

Abbott ordered bars to close and scaled back restaurant capacity in June as cases, hospitalizations and deaths soared in the state.

More than 14,400 people have died from the virus in Texas, and more than 674,000 cases have been confirmed in the state. San Antonio has reported 50,284 total COVID-19 cases and 1,022 total deaths.