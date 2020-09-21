Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel reopening October 1

EAGLE PASS, Texas – The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel will reopen Oct. 1 at 25% capacity, the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas announced Monday.

The casino has been closed since March 19 due to COVID-19.

When the casino reopens, the following precautionary safety measures will be implemented:

All guests and team members must wear a face mask.

All guests and team members will be screened at property entrances via a noninvasive thermal camera system that detects elevated body temperatures.

The entire property will reopen as a nonsmoking facility.

KLECH will increase cleaning protocols, which include regular disinfecting of frequent contact surfaces and objects such as elevator buttons, hotel check-in counters, door handles and slot machines.

KLECH has placed hand-sanitizing stations and wipes throughout the property, including all entrances.

KLECH has placed plexiglass barriers in guest transaction areas.

To comply with social distancing recommendations, KLECH has reduced seating capacity in all dining venues and removed chairs from Class II gaming machines to increase the distance between players.

The hotel has increased room cleaning protocols using hospital-grade disinfectants.

The hotel will make touchless mobile room keys available via cell phone.

The entire casino floor will be deep cleaned routinely during the early morning hours of the day, where guest headcounts are the lowest.

“The health and wellness of both guests and team members will remain our top priority as we reopen the doors of our casino,” said Chris McClain, general manager of KLECH. “We have been preparing to safely reopen for quite some time and have implemented property-wide COVID-19 protocols that are designed to keep our valued team members and guests safe and comfortable when they return on October 1, 2020.”

Casino and hotel management will continue to closely monitor federal, state and local health announcements and update safety protocols accordingly.