Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel to close due to coronavirus

EAGLE PASS, Texas – The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel will close Tuesday night through the end of March due to the coronavirus, according to the casino’s website.

“This decision reflects our continued commitment to our number one priority: the health and well-being of our team members, guests, tribal and surrounding communities,” CEO Lisa Miles said in a statement. “Although there have been no known cases of COVID-19 reported at Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, we are taking this pre-emptive measure given the nature of our business and the number of people that visit our property each day.”

The casino in Eagle Pass plans to reopen on April 1.

Team members will be paid two weeks of emergency leave.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

