Local News

Man killed in shooting on northeast side of San Antonio identified

Victim killed in shooting in 15000 block of Toepperwein identified as Jeremy Davison, 22

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Northeast side, crime

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side has been identified, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jeremy Davidson.

Police said Davidson and another man were shot in the 15000 block of Toepperwein. Davidson was shot in the chest and later died at a hospital.

The second victim, also in his 20s, was also taken to a hospital but his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Related: Owner of stolen vehicle shoots suspected thief on West Side, police say

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: