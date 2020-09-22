Man killed in shooting on northeast side of San Antonio identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side has been identified, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jeremy Davidson.

Police said Davidson and another man were shot in the 15000 block of Toepperwein. Davidson was shot in the chest and later died at a hospital.

The second victim, also in his 20s, was also taken to a hospital but his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

