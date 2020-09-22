Owner of stolen vehicle shoots suspected thief on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a stolen vehicle shot the suspected thief on San Antonio’s West Side, police said Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of West Military Drive near Westfield.

Police said a family found their stolen vehicle with people inside at the location. At some point, an argument ensued, and the vehicle owner shot one of the people inside, police said.

The person shot was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say they’re questioning the owner of the vehicle. They say they are still looking for a woman who was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting who ran from the scene.