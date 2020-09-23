CLEAR Alert issued for 19-year-old woman last seen in Bayou Vista

BAYOU VISTA, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR Alert for 19-year-old Grace Elizabeth Townley.

The alert was issued Sunday at 11:30 p.m. and remains in effect for the missing teen.

Townley was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Barracuda Street in Bayou Vista, Texas near Galveston.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to DPS officials.

Police are asking anyone in the Houston, Corpus Christi, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Shreveport and Lake Charles areas to please be on the lookout for Townley.

Related:

Do you know what a CLEAR Alert is?

San Antonio police search for man who was last seen on Northeast Side; CLEAR Alert issued

DPS unveils new alert system to help find missing adults