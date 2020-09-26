American Alligator dies after battle with infection at Texas State Aquarium

The Texas State Aquarium is mourning the loss of a very special family member.

Rescued American Alligator, Bo, passed away Friday night from an infection, according to aquarium officials. He was estimated to be approximately 25 to 50 years old.

The TSA posted about the alligator’s death Saturday on Facebook.

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of a very special member of the Texas State Aquarium family. Bo, our... Posted by Texas State Aquarium on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Bo first arrived at the aquarium in 1999 when he was rescued from an irrigation ditch in Taft, Texas, according to aquarium officials.

The alligator was able to recover from his wounds and eventually, he became part of the Aquarium’s Swamp Tales exhibit.

Bo’s infection first began with swelling in his back, left foot, according to the TSA. Aquarium staff then began performing a medical exam and tissue samples. It wasn’t long before his condition continued to worsen.

“The Aquarium’s Fish and Herpetology team recently noticed that Bo had swelling in his back, left foot. The Aquarium’s Animal Health team performed a medical exam and took tissue samples, which showed Bo had an infection. Aquarium staff treated the infection, but Bo’s condition did not improve. Yesterday, Bo was transported to the Wildlife Rescue Center for further treatment. The transport went smoothly, but unfortunately, Bo did not appear to be doing well. Our teams worked tirelessly to provide Bo with supportive care, but Bo did not respond to the treatment and passed away last night,” TSA staff said in a statement on Facebook.

The aquarium said Bo’s long life is a testament to the love and care he received, and that he will always be a part of TSA for many years to come.

“Bo’s long life is a testament to the care and love he received, and we know he was a special part of the Aquarium for many of you too. Our thoughts are with the Fish and Herp team, and we are happy to have been able to share Bo’s life for so many years. Bo was an amazing ambassador for his species and will be deeply missed."

