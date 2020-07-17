Texas State Aquarium named one of the best in the nation by USA Today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Texas State Aquarium is earning some national recognition after being named the fourth-best aquarium in the nation by USA Today.

The aquarium, located in Corpus Christi, earned its ranking from online voters in a survey conducted by USA Today. Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans ranked third, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tenn. ranked second, and the Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri ranked as the top aquarium in the nation.

The Texas State Aquarium is known as the largest aquarium in the state of Texas and houses a multitude of fish and sea mammals. The aquarium also is known for its ongoing conservation efforts.

Aquarium officials told USA Today that there are plans to expand the aquarium’s conservation efforts with a new Center for Wildlife Rescue and Research, which is expected to be constructed on its campus in the next few years.

TEXAS STATE AQUARIUM NAMED ONE OF USA TODAY’S TOP FIVE AQUARIUMS IN NORTH AMERICA! The results are in, and your Texas State Aquarium is one of USA TODAY 10Best's Top 5 aquariums! THANK YOU to everyone who voted to put us near the top of the rankings - we couldn't have done it without you! 🎉🐬🦈🐙🐟🐠🎉 https://bit.ly/2CELKtz Posted by Texas State Aquarium on Friday, July 17, 2020

President & CEO Tom Schmid said the aquarium is honored to have its national ranking and gave thanks to all online voters who made its time in the national spotlight possible.

“It is an honor to be named as one of the top aquariums in North America, and the number one aquarium in Texas,” said Schmid in a statement. “We would like to thank all of our dedicated fans, our members, and all those who voted for us. Even in these extraordinarily difficult times, it is a blessing to be able to celebrate an honor such as this.”

