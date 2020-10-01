Former Castle Hills councilwoman charged with tampering records in 2019 sues city, mayor & police chief

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A former Castle Hills councilwoman charged with tampering with government records in July 2019 has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and other officials.

Sylvia Gonzalez, represented by the Institute for Justice, said she wants to clear her name.

The lawsuit filed was filed Tuesday against the City of Castle Hills, Mayor JR Trevino and Police Chief John Siemens. It claims Gonzalez was a victim of retaliation and that her First Amendment rights were violated.

The misdemeanor tampering charge against Gonzalez was dropped after further investigation a month later. The police investigation was in connection with an alleged scheme against City Manager Ryan Rapelye and petition documents.

The police investigation was in connection with an alleged scheme against City Manager Ryan Rapelye and petition documents.