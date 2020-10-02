Drive-thru flu shot clinic to be held at UIW Cardinal Clinic Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word Cardinal Clinic and San Antonio Metro Health District are hosting a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine at 7615 Kennedy Hill.

The clinic will be able to give shots to 50 people-per-hour, for a total of 200 vaccinations.

Before the flu shot clinic, District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran along with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and UIW leaders will host a ribbon-cutting and kick-off ceremony for the drive-thru free flu vaccination campaign.

Metro Health is planning more drive-thru clinics this fall.

Doctors across the country are urging people to get their flu shot and help the country avoid what they are calling a 'twindemic" of the flu and COVID-19.

The Metro Health Immunizations Clinic is open by appointment only at this time. For more information please visit the Metro Health website.