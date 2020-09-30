Doctors say to get flu shot to help avoid a ‘twindemic’

SAN ANTONIO – Already in the midst of one pandemic doctors across the country are urging people to get their flu shot and help the country avoid what they are calling a 'twindemic".

“Every year we are worried about the flu coming into the fall and winter season, and this year we’re gonna have two major viruses present in the community very soon. Not only COVID, but influenza as well,” Dr. Robert Leverence, chief medical officer of UT Health Physicians said.

If you do get COVID-19 and the flu, it could be deadly.

“It’s extremely important, in the typical flu season we encourage everybody to get a flu shot from six months old to geriatrics; however, this year is particularly important only because if someone were to get both COVID and the flu at the same time, the risk of adverse event would be significant, even death,” Leverence said.

If you’re older, there are special flu shots available on the market.

“The higher doses are FDA approved for those over 65, the higher dose stimulates a greater immune response. Those over 65 generally have a higher risk of complications from the flu, for that reason they should get the higher risk vaccine,” Leverence said.