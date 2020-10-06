San Antonio offers free COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic residents

SAN ANTONIO – This week, the City of San Antonio started a soft launch of free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents in Bexar County.

Previously, residents were required to show symptoms of the viral infection. Now, the city has been able to expand testing with a partnership between BioBridge Global and Community Labs.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been looking at ways to bring FDA-approved, asymptomatic testing to our City’s test sites and I’m so pleased to partner with Community Labs to make this a reality,” said Assistant City Manager and Interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger.

The next chance for asymptomatic to schedule a COVID-19 test this week will happen Wednesday at the Freeman Coliseum between 9 and 10 a.m.

No doctor’s appointment or insurance will be needed to get the test, city officials previously said.

All three of the city’s testing sites, including the Ramirez Community Center and the Cuellar Community Center, will offer the testing regularly starting Oct. 12, according to a news release.

Residents who would like to be tested must schedule an appointment first by calling 830-391-8559. For more information, visit the city’s COVID-19 website.