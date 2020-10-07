88ºF

Local News

How has Texas’ climate changed throughout history?

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains changes over time

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Lexi Salazar, Producer

Tags: ksat explains, weather, climate

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: This content was created exclusively for KSAT Explains, a weekly streaming show that dives deep into the biggest issues facing San Antonio and South Texas. Watch past episodes here and download the free KSAT-TV app to stay up on the latest.

Climate change is a normal process that’s been a part of earth’s history.

Over the course of millions of years, there have been dramatic shifts. But how have these shifts affected the climate of Texas?

Watch the video above for KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey’s explanation.

RELATED: The difference between weather and climate, explained

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: