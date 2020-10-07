San Antonio police reinstate detective fired for contacting ex after violent disputes

A San Antonio police detective who was fired after violating a department order is back on the force, according to suspension documents recently obtained by KSAT.

Detective Mark Ballew was initially given the indefinite suspension on July 2 after his ex-girlfriend told police that Ballew had repeatedly called and texted her in February following a disagreement, according to suspension records. The department had previously ordered Ballew not to contact her after prior dispute involving them in 2017.

Weeks later, the police department agreed to a settlement that reduced the discipline down to a seven-day suspension along with a “last chance agreement.” According to this agreement, Ballew would be fired if he violated the department’s policy on insubordination, though he would have a chance to appeal. The agreement is in effect until July 23, 2022.

Ballew served his suspension from Aug. 26 through Sept. 1, according to the suspension documents.

In 2017, police had been called to Ballew’s apartment in June after his ex-girlfriend alleged he hit her. While investigating the incident, police learned of a previous domestic dispute between the couple in April.

In the April incident, Ballew texted a fellow off-duty cop that his ex had assaulted him.

“Dude, she hit the (expletive) out of me I had to hide from the cops now,” Ballew told the officer.

His ex-girlfriend allegedly broke one of Ballew’s windows during the incident.

Rather than reporting the incident as he was supposed to do, Ballew told the apartment administration he was the victim of a burglary that resulted in the broken window, a claim that police determined was untruthful.

Ballew’s conduct had resulted in a five-day suspension in 2017 and the order barring him from contacting his ex-girlfriend.