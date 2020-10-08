South Texas teen dies from MIS-C, a serious complication from COVID-19, state health officials say

An 18-year-old has died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, in the South Texas area, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials confirmed Thursday the 18-year-old that died from MIS-C was located in Public Health Region 8, which includes Bexar County. The teen also had underlying health conditions.

MIS-C is a rare, serious complication that is associated with the coronavirus, according to the Texas HHS website. The condition causes different parts of the body to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, health officials say.

Children between the ages of 9 months and 18 years can develop the condition. Symptoms can include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired, according to Texas HHS.

The cause of MIS-C hasn’t been determined. However, the health department said children that develop MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or were around someone that had tested positive.

If your child is showing symptoms of the disease, Texas HHS urges parents to contact a health care provider.

To learn more about MIS-C, click here.

RELATED: San Antonio Metro Health releases safety guidelines for Halloween, trick-or-treating