Fall festival at La Villita to take place of NIOSA with limited-ticket event

SAN ANTONIO – This year will deliver a pumpkin-spiced, scaled-back version of NIOSA in November.

The Conservation Society of San Antonio announced it will hold a “Fall Heritage Festival” in La Villita that will have “comparisons” to NIOSA — just with a 1,000-attendance limit and admission of $125 per person.

The group has eyed Nov. 6 for the three-hour festival that will include Fiesta favorites like Mr. Chicken, Maria’s Tortillas, Bongo K Bobs, German sausage and other specialties.

“This is not a NIOSA celebration, but San Antonians will notice many welcome comparisons to NIOSA in food and drink,” COSA President Patti Zaiontz said in a news release.

While the fall festival will be larger this year, Zaiontz said it “is nothing new for The Society.” This will be COSA’s 10th fall festival, she said.

Guests must wear face coverings except when seated while eating or drinking, and they must maintain a social distance from others, COSA said.

Volunteers and performers will be given temperature checks, and they will wear face coverings and gloves.

COSA also said there will be buffer zones for performers, designated eating areas and extra handwashing stations.

Tickets are all-inclusive, giving access to all the festival’s food and drink booths. To eliminate contact, the tickets will be electronic.

E-tickets went on sale Friday morning; they can be purchased at NIOSA.org or through COSA’s website.

The “small, smart, careful” festival will take place from 6-9 p.m. on the grounds of the four-acre La Villita.

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Fiesta San Antonio was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic in July. When the health crisis struck the city, organizers had originally postponed it to November before ultimately deciding to cancel.