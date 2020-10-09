Search underway for missing child, 21-year-old woman in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child and a 21-year-old woman.

Family members reported the child and Kimberly Mata missing early Friday morning. Both were last seen in the 2900 block of West Commerce Street.

The missing child is described as having straight, shoulder-length hair, and she was last seen wearing a white, multi-colored shirt and shorts with hearts, according to police.

Authorities said the child also has a birthmark on her back that is one inch long. She’s also in the company of Mata.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

RELATED: Woman, 40, found safe after Bexar County deputies issue missing alert