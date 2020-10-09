Top trending Halloween costume for San Antonians this year may surprise you

SAN ANTONIO – Though Halloween may look a lot different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many San Antonians are still looking to dress up in costumes.

According to Google’s Frightgeist analysis, there are five top Halloween costumes that are being sought out by San Antonians before the arrival of October 31.

Here’s what Google’s findings revealed:

1. Piñata

This costume was the most searched by Google users in San Antonio, according to Google Frightgeist’s map.

Google says this costume is also trending in four other cities, including Birmingham, Alabama; Lincoln, Nebraska; Huntsville-Decatur Alabama and in Santa Barbara, California.

Whether you’re looking to put your own spin on this decorative costume, or if you’re wanting to keep it traditional, you may not be the only one in the Alamo City dressing up as a piñata this year.

2. Dinosaur

“There’s a frighteningly high chance you will see a dinosaur costume on Halloween this year," Google’s analysis of search trends reveals.

The search for dinosaur costumes is taking the second top spot in searches for costumes in San Antonio.

Last year, the inflatable Jurassic World dinosaur costume took social media by storm and continued to trend even after Halloween. It’s likely the same can be said for the costume this year as well.

3. Beetlejuice

There’s also a fairly good chance you’ll see a Halloween costume in the Alamo City tied to this classic comedy/horror film this year.

At least, according to Google’s Frightgeist.

In case you’re not too familiar with “Beetlejuice,” the 1998 film tells the story of a recently deceased couple who become ghosts that end up haunting their former home. Beetlejuice is a character that tries to scare off the home’s new inhabitants.

Even if you opt to not dress up as Beetlejuice, watching the film could make for another fun Halloween tradition.

4. Catwoman

This classic DC Comics character seems to trend almost every year on Halloween.

Google says there’s about a 50/50 chance you’ll see a Catwoman costume this year on October 31. In other words, it’s not the most popular costume but it’s still trending in the top Google searches, including in San Antonio.

And, there are plenty of varieties to choose from.

5. Gray wolf

Capping off the top five trending costumes in San Antonio is a gray wolf. Although this may seem like a common costume, there are plenty of ways you can dress it up or down.

This costume was most sought after in New York, but San Antonio ranked fourth in the top five cities where Google users are searching for this costume, according to Google.

There’s also a ‘frighteningly’ good chance you’ll see one of these wolf costumes on Halloween.

To read Google’s full report on trending Halloween costumes, visit its website here.

