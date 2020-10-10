96ºF

Ken Paxton files emergency appeal after district court overrides Gov. Abbott’s proclamation on ballots

FILE - State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday filed an emergency motion for stay pending appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to block a district court order overriding a proclamation made by Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Oct. 1, Abbott issued a proclamation allowing voters who are eligible to vote by mail to hand-deliver their marked ballots to a designated county office at any time over the course of several weeks leading up to Election Day.

On Friday, a district court issued an injunction overriding Abbott’s decision and requiring county officials to accept hand-delivery of mail-in ballots at any county annex or satellite office, not just a single designated office.

"The district court’s order undermines our election security, disrupts the democratic process, and will only lead to voter confusion. It cannot stand,” Paxton said in a statement. “Mail-in ballots are particularly vulnerable to fraud. Protections that ensure their security must be upheld and my office will continue to fight for safe, free and fair elections.”

