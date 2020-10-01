Gov. Abbott says mail-in ballots dropped off by hand must go to single location, Bexar County unaffected

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a proclamation limiting where voters can drop off completed mail-in ballots ahead of early voting.

Under the new proclamation, starting on Saturday, ballots delivered in person must be dropped off at a single early voting clerk’s office as designated by the elections department.

It’s an amendment to his July 27 order that extended the early voting period by six days and allowed additional time for a voter to submit a marked ballot to an early voting clerk’s office.

Abbott says it’s an issue of “enhancing ballot security” — an ongoing topic in the debate of mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting," the governor said in a statement.

The change does not affect Bexar County which only had one designated drop-off, but is a big change for Harris and Travis counties which planned for multiple drop-off sites.

In Bexar County, hand-delivered ballots must go to the elections office at 1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200.

“Because Texas is a Voter ID state (voters) must show their ID when they come in with their voted mail ballot,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen.

Callanen said there will be a separate entrance at the elections office for drop off of mail-in ballots. The ballots must contain a signature across the sealed flap and voters will be asked to sign a roster when they turn their ballots in.

If sent in by mail, ballots should be addressed to:

Bexar County Elections (Early Voting Clerk)

1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200

San Antonio, TX 78207-6328

Absentee/mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting starts on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is set for Nov. 3.

