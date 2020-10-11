Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 10: Officials report 80 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 59,594 total COVID-19 cases and 1,174 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 80 new cases. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 156.

City officials also reported that 190 patients are hospitalized, 83 are in the intensive care unit and 38 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.