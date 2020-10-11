87ºF

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 10: Officials report 80 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Hospitalizations are still seeing a downward trend, numbers show

Cody King, Digital Journalist

San Antonio photographer Sophia Mattos captured photos of an empty downtown on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which would have been the first Saturday of Fiesta if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 59,594 total COVID-19 cases and 1,174 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 80 new cases. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 156.

City officials also reported that 190 patients are hospitalized, 83 are in the intensive care unit and 38 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

